Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Promises US-like Roads for Bihar and UP by 2024

Mumbai: Indian road infrastructure will be developed up to world standards, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said adding the road infrastructure in India will be similar to that of the United States.

Addressing National Conference for Civil Engineers and Professionals from Allied Industries, being organised by Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE) in Mumbai, the Union Minister said, “I have decided to make Indian road infrastructure, even in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, up to the road infrastructure standards of USA, before end of 2024.”

He said India has got huge potential in infrastructure and urged the engineers and industry professionals at the conference to do their bit in improving the road infrastructure in the country.

“In Indian infrastructure, there is huge potential for road construction, river connectivity, solid and liquid waste management, parking plaza, irrigation, busports, ropeways and cable car projects,” he said.

He also spoke about various ongoing projects of the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways and said the government will construct 26 green express highways by 2024 and it will help us in bringing down travel time between key cities across the country.

“We are making 26 Green express highways and logistics parks of Rs 2 lakh crores. At the same time, we have many innovative ideas by which we can develop infrastructure further,” Gadkari added.

The Union Minister asked the engineers to find alternatives to cement and other raw materials.

“Glass fibre steel can be used in place of steel. Ifthere is competition, cost will come down and become reasonable,” he said adding, “We need to accept good technology, research, innovation and successful practices from across the world and from within India. We should use alternative materials to reduce cost without compromising on quality. Time is the most important aspect in construction, it is the biggest asset.”

