Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Gets Death Threat Call

Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has received death threats, The office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur said it received two death threat calls against the minister, the police said on Saturday.

The threatening calls were made between 11.30 am to 12.30 pm on Saturday and the unknown callers demanded ransom, according to the police.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur received two threat calls at 11.30 am and 11.40 am,” the Nagpur police said.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up the security of the minister who is currently in Nagpur today to attend several public programmes. The police have also launched an investigation to nab the unidentified callers. The Crime Branch is trying to locate the point of origin of the call.

Also Read: Dozens Injured as Tempo Falls into Gorge in Mahabaleshwar of Maharashtra