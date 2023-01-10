Union Minister Nisith Pramanik Appears Before Alipurduar Court in Burglary Case

Kolkata: Following an arrest warrant issued by West Bengal's Alipurduar district in a case related to thefts in two jewellery shops in Alipurduar in 2009, the Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik surrendered at a court on Tuesday.

The Alipurduar district court had issued an arrest warrant against the BJP MP from Cooch Behar last November. Pramanik is an accused in the jewellery shop burglary case.

The Minister of State later approached the Calcutta High Court seeking bail in the case. The court heard the matter and directed Pramanik to be physically present at the Alipurduar district Third court by January 12.

Now that Pramanik has appeared before the court, he will not have to be physically present at the court and his counsel can represent him during the proceedings.

“This is a political conspiracy to frame me,” MoS Pramanik told reporters outside the court and alleged harassment by the state government.

