NEW DELHI: The national capital, Delhi is one of the worst-hit places with the novel coronavirus and it is second on the list of states with the maximum number of COVID-19 infections after Maharashtra. In a major development, Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in Delhi's Chattarpur has been converted into a 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre. It will be opened on 1 July and will have doctors from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army and other paramilitary forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid a visit to the world’s largest COVID-19 care facility. He was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the newly created COVID-19 care centre was named as 'Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital'. Amit Shah took stock of the preparedness of the facility.

He took to his micro-blogging site and tweeted as, "I applaud our courageous ITBP personnel, who would be operating this COVID Care facility during these trying times. Their commitment to serve nation and people of Delhi is unparalleled." He further wrote, "Modi govt at the centre is committed to provide all possible help to its citizens." Here is the tweet.

I applaud our courageous @ITBP_official personnel, who would be operating this Covid Care facility during these trying times. Their commitment to serve nation and people of Delhi is unparalleled. Modi govt at the centre is committed to provide all possible help to its citizens. pic.twitter.com/p5RaDomna4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 27, 2020

CM Kejriwal said, "I sought help to save Delhi in this hour of difficulty. Everyone co-operated and came forward to extend their help. With the support of the central government and Radha Soami Satsang Beas, such a large corona centre has come up for Delhiites." Here is the tweet made by Kejriwal.

इस मुसीबत की घड़ी में दिल्ली को करोना से बचाने के लिए मैंने सबसे सहयोग माँगा। और सबने बढ़ चढ़ के सहयोग किया। केंद्र सरकार और राधा स्वामी ब्यास के सहयोग से अपने दिल्ली वालों के लिए इतना बड़ा करोना सेंटर बन गया है। pic.twitter.com/OqRYdL2Z03 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 27, 2020

South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra said that, "The centre has a significant contribution to combat COVID-19. We are working in all the areas, be it ambulances, storage of medicines, PPE Kits, etc. The beds at the facility are made out of cardboard and they have two-year warranty. The beds are light-weight and are easy to install. It will not harm the mud floor or sheet that will be placed beneath them." The centre will have 500 urinals, 450 bathrooms, and 300 wheel-chairs. Medicines, PPE kits, and other things will be stored in the two other buildings.