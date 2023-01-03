Union Budget Session 2023: Economic Survey on January 31

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely present the budget session on February 01, 2023. The Union Budget session is likely to commence on January 31 and is expected to conclude on April 6, reported ANI news agency quoting government sources.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the both houses of Parliament marking the commencement of the budget session. This will be Murmu’s first address to the Parliament after she was elected India's head of state in July last year.

Sources said, the Economic Survey will be tabled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the first day of the budget session. As the construction of the new Parliament building is not completed yet, the Union Budget session will be held in the existing Parliament House.

The Union Budget session comprises two sittings. The first part of the session to run from Feb 1 to Feb 10 followed by recess. The second session will begin on March 6 and conclude on April 6.

