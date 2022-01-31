Union Budget 2022 Unknown Facts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget on February 1. She is the first woman Finance Minister to present her fourth straight Union Budget.

The word Budget was derived from the French word 'Bougette' which means small bag.

First Union Budget was introduced on 7th April 1860 by the East India Company to the British Crown and the budget was presented by a Scottish Economist and politician James Wilson.

The first union budget of Independent India was announced on 26 November 1947 and it was presented by the thenFinance Minister R K Shanmukham Chetty.

The Budget was first printed only in English but since 1955-56, the documents are printed in both English and Hindi.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the first woman to present the Union Budget.

Former Finance Minster Moraji Desai presented the Union Budget a record 10 times.

Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest speech while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21.

Manmohan Singh delivered the longest Budget speech in terms of words in 1991.

The Budget for 2021-22 was paperless and it was the first time in Independent India.

