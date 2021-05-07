Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Battling Covid19, Dies At AIIMS Delhi?

There are reports on the death of Underworld Don Chhota Rajan. While some reports suggest that the don is no more and took his final breath at the AIIMS in Delhi, some are saying that he is still alive and is undergoing treatment for Covid19.

One report said that Rajan died due to a Covid19 infection at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for the infection at AIIMS, but after some time his condition became critical and he died due to some complications. He was rushed to the hospital on April 24. There has been no confirmation regarding this news from DGP Tihar Jail.

Now news agency ANI reported that the Don is still alive and is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS. Officials from the hospital have confirmed this news. Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, aka Chota Rajan, is alive shared an AIIMS official.

ANI shared a statement from the AIIMS official saying, “Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is currently at AIIMS for treatment of COVID-19.” Rajan tested positive for Covid19, last week. He was later shifted from Delhi's Tihar jail to the hospital.

Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011 following the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. He worked with Dawood Ibrahim since 1984 for a long time. In 2019, he was fined 5 lakh over the murder case of the Mumbai hotelier BR Shetty.