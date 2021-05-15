Lucky Man Who Ordered Mouthwash Gets Redmi Note 10 from Amazon!

A shopper was left stunned after he realised that he had received a Redmi Note 10 instead of mouthwash he ordered. A Twitter user Lokesh Daga from Mumbai tagged Amazon India in his post and shared a picture of his order as well as the photo of Redmi 10 that he had got as a substitute for a Mouthwash.

On May 10th, Lokesh Daga had placed an order for four Colgate mouthwash bottles priced at Rs. 396 and he received a Redmi Note 10 Worth Rs. 13,000.

Lokesh Daga took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Hello @amazonIN. Ordered a colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouthwash is a consumable product, returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app." Here is the tweet.

He further wrote, "However, on opening the package, I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else's. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person."



Within minutes the post went viral and it was retweeted many times. See how netizens are reacting over Lokesh Daga's tweet.

