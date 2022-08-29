UN Security Council Must Reflect Current Geopolitical Reality: UNGA Chief

New Delhi: Praising the role played by India at the global body, President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has called for reforms in UN governance on Monday. He said the Security Council must reflect the reality of geopolitics of the current world order.

Shahid, who is on a two-day visit to India, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, covering a range of key issues, including cooperation at the UN.

The UNGA chief said the discussions touched upon the achievements of the 76th session of the General Assembly as well as the importance of multilateralism.

“Always good to meet H.E. @DrSJaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs. Our discussions touched on the achievements of the 76th session of the General Assembly as well as the importance of multilateralism,” he tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, Shahid said during his one-year tenure at the UN he asked the member states to hasten the process and UNSC will lose credibility if reforms do not happen soon.

“The intergovernmental negotiation process for Security Council has been going on for fourteen years. Time and again, I have during this one year, called on the member states to hasten this process because the Security Council has to be reflective of the current geopolitics of the world. It cannot be a thing of the past. If not, then the credibility of the organization itself continues to fall,” Shahid said.

Acknowledging the pivotal role India played during the COVID-19 recovery phase, Shahid, who is the foreign minister of the Maldives, underscored that India had proven to be the “pharmacy of the world” and assisted several countries in the remotest parts of the globe.

