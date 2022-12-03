Umar Khalid Acquitted in Case Linked to 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots Case

New Delhi: Delhi’s Karkardooma court on Saturday discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students' union leader Umar Khalid and United Against Hate member Khalid Saifiin in a case connected to 2020 Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala pronounced the order in the case related to stone-throwing and arson in Chandbagh area of national capital during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

This is no reason for both to celebrate it as they will remain in judicial custody as their bail plea in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case is not approved yet. Counsel for Saifi, Senior Advocate Rebecca John has confirmed the news.

The FIR was registered against the duo at Khajuri Khas police station following a statement of Constable Sangram Singh. The policeman who was posted on duty in the area told the police that the mob pelted stones on Karawal Nagar Road and allegedly set several vehicles on fire in a parking lot on 24 February 2020

Notably, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and other activists and student leaders were arrested and booked under the anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly taking part in the Feruary 2020 riots in the Northeast Delhi in which 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Also Read: TRS MLA Poachgate Accused Gets Bail in Forgery Case, Hyderabad Police Seek PT Warrant