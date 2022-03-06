Ukraine Crisis: All Indians Evacuated From Kharkhiv, States MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday that no Indians are there in Ukraine's war-torn Kharkiv area. "From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear everyone out in the next few hours; as far as I know, no one is left in Kharkhiv," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated in a press conference. He stated that the Sumy region is now the primary focus. Bagchi claimed that a few hours ago, there were less than 300 students in nearby Pisochyn who were to be evacuated. "We hope to finish that task today," stated the spokeswoman. He stated that 15 flights with around 2,900 passengers had landed in the last 24 hours as part of Operation Ganga. So far, 63 flights have carried nearly 13,300 people to India.

"There are up to 13 flights booked in the next 24 hours," Bagchi added. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in the early hours of February 24 when Russian forces launched a major attack on Ukraine, launching missiles on towns and military installations and posing a serious threat to Indian residents who live there. The government of India is putting all its efforts to bring back its residents to the country from the war-torn Ukraine since then.