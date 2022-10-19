UK Visa Process Within Standard 15 Days, Says British High Commissioner

In a piece of good news for students and individuals wanting to go the United Kingdom, the British High Commissioner to India said that they were getting back on track to process visa applications within the standard of 15 days.

Taking to Twitter British High Commissioner Alex Ellis in a video message said that Indian student numbers were up by 89 percent since last year and skilled workers' visas bring processed faster with a focus on improving visitor visa processing times.

"The good news is we are now getting back on track. We have dealt with an unprecedented surge in demand for student visas, 89 percent up last year. We are turning right off skilled worker visas very fast. And now we are focussing on visitor visas to get them back within 15 days," he said in the video.

A Twitter user commented that the 15-day timeline was of great relief. Another user complained that it had been 9 weeks since he applied for a short-term study visitor visa and he was yet to get visa. hasn't arrived. Due to the non-receipt of visa, the physical attendance at the university was overdue and my study had to be postponed. Hopefully, things will get better now, Twitter users said.

