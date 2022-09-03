UK Couple Finds Gold Coins Buried Under Kitchen Floor

A couple in United Kingdom discovered 264 gold coins under the floor of their kitchen. According to an article published in a British publication, a couple from North Yorkshire has decided to auction the antique gold coins, which are valued at 250,000 pounds (2.3 crore). The collection, which is said to be over 400 years old, will be auctioned off by Spink & Son.

The couple discovered the coins when they were lifting the floorboard of their 18th-century detached home in Ellerby. When the couple raised the floor, they initially thought they had hit an electric line. But, they discovered a hoard of coins inside a metal about the size of a coke can hidden just six inches under the concrete.

The couple has been living in the same house for the last ten years. When the couple inspected the stash, they found, that the coins were dated from 1610 to 1727, during the reigns of James I and Charles I.