Ujjain to Get World’s First Vedic Clock, Says MP Minister Mohan Yadav

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain - the city of Mahakal will soon boast the world’s first Vedic clock which will be synced with the position of the Sun. After laying the foundation stone at the 300-year-old Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain on Sunday, the state higher education minister Mohan Yadav said through this project, people will become familiar with the Vedic time calculation.

The state government has allocated Rs 1.62 crore for this mega project as it is working to restore the ancient glory of Ujjain. The minister said the (Vikramaditya) Vedic clock will be divided into 24 muhurats (hours).

“A special thing about this Vedic clock is that it will be based on Vedic calculation of the time, in which the 24 hours of the day are divided into Muhurats. The Vedic clock will be synced with the position of the Sun and also with the sunrise and sunset timings at different places across the world,” the state minister told ANI.

आज उज्जैन में कालगणना की दृष्टि से जन्तर मन्तर पर लगने वाली वैदिक घड़ी का भूमि पूजन किया इस दौरान साथ में महापौर मुकेश टटवाल जी एवं गणमान्य नागरिक मौजूद थे। उज्जयिनी को वापस कालगणना की दृष्टि से लगभग 300 साल पहले जयपुर के महाराजा जयसिंह ने जन्तर मन्तर का निर्माण कराया था। pic.twitter.com/YloP42mXLq — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 6, 2022

The citizens will be able to access the Vedic clock through their smartphone, computers, TVs and other electronic gadgets. The vedic clock background will feature Jyotirlingas, Navagrah etc, Mohan Yadav said.

“The application will also have information on Vedic Hindu Panchang, planetary positions, muhurat, astrological calculation, and predictions, etc,” he added.

