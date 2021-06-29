UGC Recruitment 2021: Where to Apply for Junior Consultant Posts

The University Grants Commission is accepting applications for Junior Consultant positions. Eligible applicants can apply for the positions via the UGC's official website. The application deadline for this position is July 12, 2021. The company will be able to fill 8 positions as a result of this recruitment drive.

Consultants in the following categories will help the Distance Education Bureau with a variety of tasks. Candidates can review the qualifying requirements, selection procedure, and other information in the sections below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be post-graduate with a minimum of 55 per cent marks from a recognized university, ideally with a wide grasp of the distance online method of education. As of the last day of application submission, the maximum age limit should be 35 years.

Period of Engagement

Six months, with the possibility of an extension based on performance and conduct evaluation. The appointing authority, on the other hand, maintains the right to terminate employment at any time and for any cause.

Duties

Junior Consultants' responsibilities include managing academic and administrative activities connected to distance/online education at Higher Education Institutes in compliance with the regulations and the applicable laws. Keep an eye on colleges and institutes that provide distance/online education programmes, among other things.

Notification: Link