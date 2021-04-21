UGC NET 2021 Postponed: Check New Exam Date, Other Details

The UGC NET May 2021 (December 2020 cycle) Exams, which were scheduled to be held between 2nd to 17th May 2021 have been postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal, announced that “Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.”

Announcement

Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/5dLB9uWgkO — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 20, 2021

The revised dates of the UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) Examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination.

For any further clarification, candidates can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:

NTA Telephone Number 011-40759000 NTA Email ID genadmin@nta.ac.in UGC NET Email ID ugcnet@nta.ac.in Test Practice Centre (TPC) Mock Test tpc@nta.ac.in

UGC NET May 2021 Exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine their eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees 10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Correction of Online Application Form 12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.) Downloading of Admit Cards To be Released Soon UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates Postponed Dates to be announced at least 15 days before the exam Date for announcing results To be announced later

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where will the new dates for UGC NET 2021 (Dec 2020) Exam be released?

On the Official Website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

When will the new schedule of the UGC NET 2021 Exam (Dec 2020 Cycle) be released?

At least 15 days before the New Exam Dates