UGC NET 2021 Postponed: Check New Exam Date, Other Details

Apr 21, 2021, 15:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

UGC NET 2021 May (December 2020 Cycle) has been postponed due to COVID second wave

National Testing Agency has officially confirmed this

New dates to be announced soon                      

Revised dates will be announced on its official website

The UGC NET May 2021 (December 2020 cycle) Exams, which were scheduled to be held between 2nd to 17th May 2021 have been postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal, announced that “Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised  @DG_NTA  to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.”

The revised dates of the UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) Examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination.

For any further clarification, candidates  can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:

NTA Telephone Number

011-40759000

NTA Email ID

genadmin@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Email ID

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Test Practice Centre (TPC)

Mock Test

tpc@nta.ac.in

UGC NET May 2021 Exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine their eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees

10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction of Online Application Form

12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be Released Soon

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

Postponed Dates to be announced at least 15 days before the exam

Date for announcing results

To be announced later

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where will the new dates for UGC NET 2021 (Dec 2020) Exam be released?

On the Official Website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

When will the new schedule of the UGC NET 2021 Exam (Dec 2020 Cycle) be released?

At least 15 days before the New Exam Dates

Advertisement
Back to Top