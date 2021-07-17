UGC Guidelines On Examinations and Academic Calendar 2021 In View of COVID

The University Grants Commission (UGC) shared new guidelines for the students and teachers. The college administration was asked to conduct all the exams and finish them by August 31. After a month's holiday, the students will be back on October 1 for the new semester.

“UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar because of the COVID-19 Pandemic – July 2021-…” shared the UGC India on their Twitter page. Due to the Covid19 situation, the rules are a little different. These rules will apply for the ongoing academic year as well.

The guidelines order read, “UGC constituted an Expert Committee to revisit the Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar, keeping in view the prevailing situation due to the COVID19 pandemic, the following guidelines were issued.”

Terminal semester/ final year examinations will be either held offline or online. It will depend on the situation. The exams will have to be conducted at the earliest and end by August 31. “Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online +offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021, following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For intermediate semester/year students, the assessment shall be based on internal evaluation and previous semester as suggested in 2020 guidelines.

“Accordingly, Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programs for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards. It is expected that all the School Boards will declare their results for the class/grade-XII examinations by July 31, 2021,” added the statement.

If there is a delay in the declaration of the result of the qualifying examinations, Higher Education Institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021. The teaching-learning process may continue in offline/ online/ blended mode.

You can read the full guideline here: