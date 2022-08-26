UGC Declares 21 Universities Fake;Check List Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 21 universities in India as fake. UGC on August 26 also said that those institutions do not have any power to confer degrees to students. The 21 “self-styled” institutions declared as fake have been functioning against the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. The state-wise list revealed that the National Capital has the highest number of fake universities in the country.

"Students and public at large are hereby informed that presently 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC said in its official statement.

Universities registered fake are:

Delhi:

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS)

Commercial University Ltd.

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Uttar Pradesh:

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan

Odisha:

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad

North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology

West Bengal:

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Karnataka:

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Kerala:

St. John's University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra:

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Andhra Pradesh:

Christ New Testament Deemed University of Andhra Pradesh

Also Read: Supreme Court: Historic Decisions Taken By Outgoing CJI NV Ramana