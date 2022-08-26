UGC Declares 21 Universities Fake;Check List Here
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 21 universities in India as fake. UGC on August 26 also said that those institutions do not have any power to confer degrees to students. The 21 “self-styled” institutions declared as fake have been functioning against the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. The state-wise list revealed that the National Capital has the highest number of fake universities in the country.
"Students and public at large are hereby informed that presently 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC said in its official statement.
Universities registered fake are:
Delhi:
All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS)
Commercial University Ltd.
United Nations University
Vocational University
ADR-Centric Juridical University
Indian Institution of Science and Engineering
Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Uttar Pradesh:
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag
National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan
Odisha:
Nababharat Shiksha Parishad
North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology
West Bengal:
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research
Karnataka:
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society
Kerala:
St. John's University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra:
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
Andhra Pradesh:
Christ New Testament Deemed University of Andhra Pradesh
Also Read: Supreme Court: Historic Decisions Taken By Outgoing CJI NV Ramana