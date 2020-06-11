MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday warned that lockdown could be re-imposed in the state again, if the people failed to follow the current level of restrictions. He tweeted that, "If the relaxations to the lockdown start turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown. I am requesting all to please avoid crowding."

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states by COVID-19. Currently, there are more than 94,000 coronavirus positive cases in the state. Mumbai is witnessing more number of COVID-19 cases. Out of 52,667 cases, there are 27,109 active cases in Mumbai. Nearly 1857 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection.

After a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the state legislature, the Chief Minister said that the lockdown has to be lifted in phases because it is very important to put the financial sector back on feet. The state is fighting with the coronavirus and the danger is yet to pass. He urged the people to follow strict coronavirus lockdown rules so as to contain the spread of the virus.

Thackeray said that, "The workers and hospital staff who have been engaged in essential and emergency services are facing so many problems to commute from far off places to Mumbai. We have been demanding the resumption of the local rail services from the Centre. Some of them are not even able to report to the duty. The resumption of the locals is very important for the ease of this workforce."

He further added that, "The lockdown has been extended till June 30 with the relaxations. Some sections of people are violating the lockdown rules and crowding witnessed at some places after the first phase of relaxations under Mission Begin Again came into effect. People of Maharashtra have been cooperating well with the state government, but any type of violation of restrictions will force us to impose the lockdown again."

According to data released by Maharashtra Police, a total of 1,24,369 cases have been registered in the state under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code since March 22 for violation of coronavirus lockdown norms.