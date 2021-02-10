Uddhav Thackeray Promises Land For TTD Temple in Maharashtra, Pledges Support To SVBC Hindi Channel

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, assured Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy that their government would allot land for the construction of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Mumbai and would also extend support for the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) Hindi format, which will be launched soon.

Additional Executive Officer & SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy ,SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar along with TTD Chairman Subba Reddy met Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said that the Government would grant land for the temple at another location in Mumbai if the present one allotted by the past government was not suitable.

The TTD Chairman explained that efforts were being made to launch the SVBC Hindi channel on Ugadi day on April 13. The Chairman also appealed to the Maharashtra Government to provide assistance to the SVBC channel for the promotion of Hindu Dharma. The CM said he would extend full cooperation on behalf of the Maharashtra government. Uddhav Thackery also enquired about the Dharmic, education, Medical and social welfare programs undertaken by the TTD. The TTD Chairman presented Tirupati prasadam offerings to the CM and honoured him with the silk shawl.

Mumbai Advisory Council also extended its full support and promised to co-operate in all possible ways to set up the TTD Temple in Mumbai and support the SVBC Hindi channel. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Additional EO Dharma Reddy and SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar met the members of the Advisory Board while the EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy participated in the meeting via video conference. The TTD board and the Mumbai council also decided at the meeting to hold the Srivari Kalyanotsavam in Mumbai.