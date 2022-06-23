Uddhav Thackeray Leaves Chief Minister's Residence Varsha Amid Sena Revolt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday night and headed to his family home in suburban Bandra, just hours after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde offered to resign.

The CM left 'Varsha,' his government residence, for Matoshri, the Thackeray family's private villa, amid high drama as the political crisis that has shaken his government since Shinde's revolt two days ago showed no signs of subsiding. Shiv Sena leaders— Neelam Gorhe and Chandrakant Khaire were present at 'Varsha' when Thackeray left the government residence. At approximately 9.50 p.m., party workers sang slogans and rained petals on the CM as he left his official residence with his family members — wife Rashmi Thackeray, sons Aaditya, who is a Cabinet minister, and Tejas Thackeray.

Around 10.30 p.m., he arrived outside Matoshri. Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks were stationed from Malabar Hill, where Varsha sits, to Matoshri in Bandra. Workers carried banners and party flags with the slogan 'Uddhav Thackeray Zindabad' as some fought back tears. Thackeray stepped out of his car at Worli, the Assembly constituency of his son and Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, and again near Matoshri and waved at Sena workers.

Thackeray spoke to MLAs and MPs before departing Varsha. Bags holding his personal belongings have already been observed being put into cars. Thackeray stated during a 'Facebook Live session in the evening that he will be leaving 'Varsha' and moving to 'Matoshree.' However, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut stated that Thackeray will not resign in the wake of the rebellion by a section of the party's MLAs, and that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will show its majority in the Assembly if necessary. The MVA also includes the NCP and Congress.