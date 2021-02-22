Uddhav Thackeray Hints At Total Lockdown in Maharashtra In A Week

Amidst increasing Corona cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said there will be a total lockdown in the state if people don't start wearing face masks. He further said that 'lockdown will start from tomorrow evening wherever needed'. CM Uddhav Thackeray's ultimatum to the people comes just a little after a total lockdown has been imposed in Amravati, Achlapur cities of the state for a week. A partial lockdown has been imposed in five districts including Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal.

"Coronavirus started in March this year. There was no medicine then, there is no medicine now. But we have a vaccine. In Maharashtra, there are 9 lakh beneficiaries of the Covid vaccine now. There were myths regarding the vaccine but with 9 lakh beneficiaries those concerns are resolved," said Thackeray.

CM Thackeray urged people to wear mask saying that it is the only defence against coronavirus. "What to do till we get the vaccine? Mask is our defence in this war. Please wear a mask," he said. "When we eased restrictions we did with the hope that rules would be abided by. But slowly we felt there was no coronavirus and we and many of us stopped wearing masks," he added.

Speaking on speculations that Maharashtra has been hit with another coronavirus wave, CM Thackeray said, "Today, again coronavirus cases are rising. We don't know if Maharashtra is hit with another Covid wave, we will know this in next 8-10 days".

Right after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state, the BJP has made a sharp attack on the Chief Minister. Commenting on his statement that people should follow 'Mi zababdar' (I am responsible) campaign, the BJP leader took to social media and attached a picture of the Chief Minister in the celebration. He tweeted saying, "CM Uddhav Thackeray launches "I am responsible" campaign. Wear a mask. See CM's Shiv Jayanti Function's Photos.... attached".

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner also took to Twitter and informed the citizens that Mumbai police too would be active on the field tracking people not following rules.

"Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was always to remind you of the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," tweeted the Commissioner.

