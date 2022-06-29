Mumbai : On the tenth day of Maharashtra political crisis, the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to prove the majority tomorrow in a floor test. Koshyari wrote a letter to Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat calling for a special session at 11 am on Thursday.

In his letter, the governor wrote, “A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm.”

“The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made,” the letter also stated.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will have to move the Supreme Court against the governor's letter of floor test on June 30.

#SupremeCourt agrees to hear the plea filed by #Shivsena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging #Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister #UddhavThackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30 at around 5 pm. — United News of India (@uniindianews) June 29, 2022

Referring to keeping in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Congress leader Chavan said the apex court has maintained status quo over the case till July 11. He added that if the rebels vote against the confidence motion moved by the MVA government, then the rebel MLAs will be disqualified.

Earlier on Tuesday night BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray prove his majority on the floor of the House.

The BJP leader claimed that the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition government appeared to be in minority after the 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Eknath Shinde faction have said they do not support it. The rebel MLAs are staying at a five-star hotel in Assam's Guwahati and will have to return to Mumbai to participate in the trust vote.