New Delhi: To probe if there was any terror angle to the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case.

The Rajasthan police has arrested Mohammed Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammed for the gruesome murder yesterday. Kanhaiya Lal was earlier threatened for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammed on social media. The assailants filmed the crime and later shared the video on social media claiming they murdered Kanhaiya to avenge the insult to Islam.

NIA will probe the involvement of any organisation in the targeted killing and international links will be thoroughly investigated.

“MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated,” the office of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday held a meeting with the senior officials to take stock of the law and order situation in the state. He said his government has taken a serious view of the matter. He asserted that such incidents cannot take place without involvement of radical elements at national and international levels.

“It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome,” Gehlot said.

उदयपुर की घटना पर आज उच्चस्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक की। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि प्रारम्भिक जांच में सामने आया कि घटना प्रथम दृष्टया आतंक फैलाने के उद्देश्य से की गई है। दोनों आरोपियों के दूसरे देशों में भी संपर्क होने की जानकारी सामने आई है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2022

Also Read: Narayankhed Auto Driver Fined for Aping Allu Arjun's Thaggedele Style from Pushpa

The body of Kanhaiya was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Wednesday. Hundreds of locals joined the funeral procession of Kanhaiya Lal which was taken out amid tight security from his house in sector 14 in Udaipur. A day after the horrific murder, curfew remained clamped in seven police station areas while mobile Internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of Rajasthan.



