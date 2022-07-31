Uber Drivers Will Know Trip Fare Before Accepting Rides

Uber has taken up a major decision to change the way drivers accept rides. Before accepting a trip, Uber will display to drivers how much they will make and where they will be heading. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated that the firm has entirely redesigned the way drivers accept trips with 'Upfront Fares.'

"Our new trip request screen makes it easy for drivers to choose if a trip is worth their time and effort by presenting all of the details, including exactly how much they'll earn and where they're going upfront," Khosrowshahi said late Friday in a statement. Earlier this year, Uber tested Upfront Fares in a few locations. Another feature called 'Trip Radar' allows drivers to see a list of other journeys that are taking place nearby.

Drivers will still receive individual trip requests as before, but with Trip Radar, they will be able to choose another trip that may work better for them," Khosrowshahi explained. Trip Radar will be expanding along with Upfront Fares over the next few months, the company said. “I had the chance to announce these new innovations to more than a hundred drivers in person in Washington D.C.,” said the Uber CEO.

Uber has also collaborated with Mastercard, Branch, and Marqeta on a new Uber Pro debit card and checking account to assist drivers to save money on petrol, fees, and other expenses. The greater their Uber Pro level, the more money they get back. This translates to up to 7% cash back on petrol at certain stations with Diamond status," the company stated. After each ride, the drivers' profits will be transferred straight into their Uber Pro Card account. The company will revive the Uber Pro program in November to better recognize and reward Diamond rank drivers with a yearly cash award.