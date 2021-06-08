UAE Extends Ban on Flights from India For Another Month, Check Details
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday extended the suspension of inbound passenger flights from India till 6th July, 2021.
Air India Express had tweeted this message about the Civil Aviation Authorities, UAE to further suspend the passenger movement from India to UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has further extended ban on entry from travellers coming from India which was initially imposed till June 30th due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India.
— Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) June 8, 2021