Two Polish Skiers Confirmed Dead After Snow Avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg

Srinagar: Two skiers from Poland were killed after a massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of world famous ski-resort Gulmarg in Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

According to reports, over two dozen skiers including 19 foreigners were at the slopes when the avalanche hit the Afarwat peak in Haputh Khud killing two Polish skiers while another managed to escape unhurt.

The rescue teams have recovered two bodies of the Polish skiers and sent them for postmortem to a government hospital. The rescue operation is still in progress as it is not clear how many people were reported missing.

Rescue ops at Gulmarg avalanche, Baramulla police teams along with others on job.Sofar 19 foreign nationals have been rescued successfully

