Two Men Move Supreme Court Seeking Recognition of Same-Sex Marriage Under Special Marriage Act

A new PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court of India by two gay men living in Hyderabad, seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice DY. Chandrachud will hear the matter today.

The petitioners Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, have been a couple for almost 10 years. The pandemic brought the frailty of life home to both partners and their families. They both got COVID during the second wave. When they recovered, they decided to have a wedding-cum-commitment ceremony on their 9th anniversary to celebrate their relationship with all their loved ones. They had a commitment ceremony in December 2021, where their relationship was blessed by their parents, family and friends.

