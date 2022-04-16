Two Killed in Stampede at Madurai Chithirai Festival, CM Stalin Announces Ex-gratia

At least two people were killed and seven others injured in a stampede during Madurai Chithirai Festival 2022 on Saturday, reported ANI quoting Madurai Government Hospital Dean A Rathinavel. The stampede took place as a huge crowd of devotees had gathered to witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vagai River.

The injured have been rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital while the identity of the deceased is still not known. The district administration said the deceased include a man and woman and the officials are trying to ascertain their identities with the help of people.

The festival is being organised after a gap of two years. On the 12th day of the Chithirai Festival, lakhs of devotees had started gathering at the Vagai River since 4 am today.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed grief at the loss of lives and gave condolences to their families. He has also announced Rs 5 lakhs of ex-gratia to the next of kin and Rs 2 lakhs will be given to the injured.