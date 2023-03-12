Two Kids Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: In a stray dog attack similar to the Hyderabad incident, two brothers died in the national capital's Vasant Kunj area, officials said on Sunday.

The siblings Anand (7) and Aditya (5) were mauled to death allegedly by a pack of stray dogs in the forest area in Ruchi Vihar. According to police the children were mauled by the dogs on different days and both succumbed to injuries due to dog bites.

The police official said Anand was reported missing from his home in Sindhi Basti around 3 pm on Friday. The child’s body was found near a wall inside a vacant plot and there were multiple injuries due to animal bites on his body. The Vasant Kunj police station filed a case under section of murder and the body was sent to Safdarjung hospital for postmortem.

On Sunday morning, the younger boy Aditya and his cousin Chandan went to the nearby jungle area to urinate. Reports suggested that Aditya was surrounded and attacked by the stray dogs while he was relieving himself at a distance from Chandan.

Sub-Inspector Mahendar of Vasant Kunj PS South, who was in the area probing the death of Anand, rushed to help Aditya after he heard the screams of a boy from the jungle area. He shifted the injured kid in his car to the Indian Spinal Injury Centre but the boy died during treatment, the police official added.

