Two Indian Cities Among Top 50 Safest Cities in The World

Denmark's capital Copenhagen was termed as the safest city in the world as per the study conducted by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Several indicators were taken into account for the study. The survey looked at 60 cities across 76 indicators, scoring them out of 100 on different aspects including health, digital, personal, infrastructural, and environmental security.

Along with the above parameters, the study also took into account the effects of Covid19. The EIU shared their study and results on Wednesday. Two Indian cities also made it to the top 50. India’s capital New Delhi scored 56.1 points whereas Mumbai scored 54.4 points giving them a spot in the top 50 of the “Safest Cities” list.

With a total score of 82.4, Denmark's capital Copenhagen secured first place. Then on No.2 was Toronto with a score of 82.2. As you can see the difference between the first and second positions was merely 0.2. Then on third was Singapore with 80.7 followed by Sydney with 80.1 points. Stockholm came in the tenth position with a 78.0 score.

Due to the pandemic, a lot has changed. The effects brought by the lockdown and surge of cases in many countries completely changed the whole scenario. Check out the list below to see the Top 15 safest cities in the world according to EIU.

Copenhagen - 82.4 Toronto - 82.2 Singapore - 80.7 Sydney - 80.1 Tokyo - 80.0 Amsterdam - 79.3 Wellington - 79.0 Hong Kong - 78.6 Melbourne - 78.6 Stockholm - 78.0 Barcelona - 77.8 NewYork - 77.8 Frankfurt - 77.7 Washington DC - 77.4 London - 77.2

Indian Cities in The List

