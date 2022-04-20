Two Drunk Men Landed in Trouble for Attempting to Breach Mauritius PM’s Convoy

Mumbai police have arrested two men for trying to break into the security convoy of visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Wednesday. The police said the accused were in an inebriated condition when they attempted to drive their car into the visiting foreign leader’s security convoy. The arrested duo is identified as Akash Anil Shukla (24) and Santosh Ginde (22).

The incident happened at 1:05 am on Monday when Mauritius Premier’s cavalcade was passing through the Western Expressway Highway towards the Bandra-Worli sea link.

As per Mumbai police, a traffic constable posted on the road had stopped the traffic to make way for the convoy to pass, but the arrested men sitting in a were continuously honking. “When the constable tried to restrain the duo from moving their car forward, Ginde started abusing the policeman and started recording his video and Shukla tried to run over the policemen and enter the convoy,” the police statement said.

The car was later intercepted near Bandra-Worli sea link and the two men were apprehended. They were taken to the Bhabha Hospital where it was confirmed the duo were drunk. After registering cases against them under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), they were released on bail.