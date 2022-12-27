Two Complaints Against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for Alleged Hate Speech

Shivamogga : Two complaints were lodged against the Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for making an alleged ‘blasphemous’ and ‘derogatory’ speech against the minority community during her recent Karnataka visit.

The first complaint came from Tehseen Poonawalla, a venture capitalist and political analyst, who took to social media to lodge his complaint with the Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar.

In his complaint, Tehseen accused the BJP MP of making a highly ‘blasphemous’ and ‘derogatory’ speech against the minority community. He also requested the Shivamogga police to register an FIR against the parliamentarian.

I have filed a complaint against #PragyaThakur ji (MP) for the hate speech that she delivered on 25.12.2022 at Shivamogga with the SP shri G.K Mithun Kumar.

Requesting Shivamogga police to kindly register an FIR u/s 153-A, 153-B,268,295-A,298,504,508 (IPC).@CMOkamoto @BSBommai pic.twitter.com/KxNXpYUHS5 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 26, 2022

“I had a phone conversation right now with Shri GK Mithun Kumar @Shivamogga_SP who has assured me that he will be taking action against MP #PragyaThakur ji after verification of my complaint. I have told him my complaint is sent to his official http://gov.in ID,” Tehseen said in a tweet.

Later, TMC leader Saket Gokhale also filed a complaint against Sadhvi. The complainant claimed that Sadhvi during her speech in a Karnataka town made ‘extremely inflammatory remarks’ which would incite violence between the two communities.

Filed a complaint this morning with Karnataka Police & SP, Shivamogga regarding the communal hate speech made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Sun 25th December.@Shivamogga_SP - Now the excuse of "no complaint filed" doesn't exist. You're requested to register an FIR immediately https://t.co/V4AhcalM4U — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 27, 2022

The controversial MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur addressed the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s South Annual Convention in Shivamogga on December 25. She asked Hindus to take care of their girl children and keep sharp weapons at home.

“They had killed our Harsha (Bajrang Dal activist) with a knife. They have used knives to kill Hindu activists, we have to keep our knives sharpened to face any eventualities. If our knife cuts vegetables well, it can be effective on our enemies as well,” Sadhvi said.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Brother, Family Sustain Injuries in Accident Near Mysuru