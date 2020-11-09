Two Army Soldiers Killed In J&K Anti-Terror Op Hail From AP, Telangana 

SRINAGAR: Four security men, including an Army officer were killed in an encounter with militants during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. Two of the slain soldiers were from the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Army Jawan Ryada Mahesh from Telangana and Havaldar Praveen Kumar Reddy from Andhra Pradesh were killed in the anti-terror operations on Sunday.

NIZAMABAD: A native of Komanpally village of Velpur mandal ,Nizamabad district in Telangana, Mahesh was married only a year ago. His wife Suhasini and parents Chinnaraju and Gangamma were inconsolable when they got the news of his death.

He had come in January this year and his last call home was on November. Mahesh had finished schooling at his village and later completed his intermediate from a private college in Nizamabad.He took coaching for the competitive exams in Karimnagar and was selected for the Army in 2014-15. He was posted in Dehradun before his transfer to Jammu and Kashmir.

TRS MLC K Kavitha expressed condolences over the death of the soldier and promised that the government of Telangana would extend all support to the family members of the slain soldier.

CHITTOR: Chikala Praveen Kumar Reddy hailed from Reddivaripalle of Irala mandal in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Born to Chikala Prathap Reddy and Sugunamma, he was their only son.

Praveen (37) who completed his graduation, was inspired by those who joined the army from his village, He had joined the Madras Regiment -18 almost two decades ago. He was working as Speacial Task Force Commando and was part of the 15-member team which were had gone to neutralise the militants on Sunday. His parents, wife, eight-year old daughter and five-year old son.

Loved by everyone in the village, he had promised to come for Sankranthi festival. There was a pall of gloom at Reddivaripalle village after they got the shocking news of his death. An inspiration for the youngsters at his village, he would encourage them to join the Army and serve the nation. He would also think about how to better the village conditions and wanted everyone to be self reliant.

Army officer Captain Ashutosh Kumar and Constable Sudip Sarkar (BSF) were also killed in the encounter.

