Twitterati Reacts To Zomato Boy Sharing His Resume In Delivery Boxes

An unemployed youth named Aman Khandelwal, from Bengaluru, found a novel way to share his resume with a bunch of start-ups.

Aman dressed as a Zomato boy placed his resume in the delivery packages with a message written on it “Most of the resumes end up in the trash, but mine is in your stomach”.

Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry.

Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru.

Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.@zomato #resume pic.twitter.com/HOZM3TWYsE — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

After sharing his resume Aman shared two pictures on Twitter, with the caption, “Dressed as a Zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. Is this a peak Bengaluru moment?

Thank you for all the support

Currently I am looking for a management trainee or APM role at a good organization.

Here is my linkedin profile : https://t.co/hQQi4hMmaA — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 3, 2022

Netizens after seeing his attempts to share his resume for getting a job reacted to appreciate his creative thoughts and hoped he managed to secure a job.

There were also some who, like Zomato, did not like his idea of wearing a Zomato T-Shirt and pulling off the stunt.

The food delivery agent Zomato also reacted, though they were not quite pleased with the impersonation. “Hey Aman, hope your 'gig' landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution - top of the line, impersonation - not so cool,” they tweeted in response.

Very soon after the act went viral on social media and Aman got an opportunity through a Digital Marketing Institute based in Indore, named Digital Gurukul Metaversity. They called upon Aman to offer an internship in their flagship program for Digital Startup for free.

“Looking at your Marketing skill – We would like to offer our flagship program in “Digital Startup” for FREE with Internship! Hope it will surely make your belly & career in perfect shape,” tweeted Digital Gurukul Metaversity.

Also Read: Income Tax Team Conducts Searches at Dolo-650 Manufacturer Micro Labs Office in Bengaluru