The dangerous coronavirus has made people stuck to their condos. Most of the people are working from homes. Schools and other educational institutions are shut ever since the pandemic started. Students are attending online classes. We think that this new normal is not going to stay for a long time because most of the companies are working hard to develop a vaccine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. He also said that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated.

If a vaccine is developed then the things are going to be normal, employees will be back to offices and students will go to their schools and colleges. Here is the video of a little boy who is not all happy with the very thought of schools reopening. In the video, the boy bursts into tears at the idea of schools reopening.

Former Finance Secretary, Arvind Mayaram took to his Twitter and shared the video of little boy with the caption, "Ab kya karen!!

Ab kya karen!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qpws0sxrR7 — Dr Arvind Mayaram اروند مایارام अरविंद मायाराम (@MayaramArvind) August 10, 2020

In the video clip, the woman asks the little one: "Chalo ab haath uthao dua ke liye. Ae allah, mein dua karta hun ke 15 tarik ko school khul jaeyein." As soon as the woman says about the reopening of school, the little one starts crying. The video is now going viral online.

Twitter is in love with the video and here are some of the comments from the micro-blogging site.

