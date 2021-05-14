Twitter Meme Fest Over Amit Shah Missing Complaint

The National Student’s Union of India (NSUI) took to Twitter stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was missing during COVID times. As the hashtag ‘Amit Shah Missing’ trended on Twitter with over 5,000 tweets, many users said that Amit Shah has been missing in action while the whole country is fighting over the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, NSUI national general secretary Nagesh Kariyappa filed a complaint with the Parliament Street police station, Delhi in which he alleged that Home Minister has disappeared amid the pandemic and the people are in crisis.

Name : Amit shah

Designation : Home Minster of India

Last seen : During Bengal

election campaigns.

Missing Complaint registered with @DelhiPolice #AmitShahMissing pic.twitter.com/nX7mKP3nLB — Nagesh Kariyappa (@Nagesh_nsui6) May 12, 2021

He said that politicians are supposed to serve the nation in these hard times and not run away from the situations. He further stated that the entire country is suffering from a dangerous pandemic and all the people now need is a government to support the citizens.

Lokesh Chugh, NSUI media and communication wing in charge said that things changed after BJP came to power in 2014 where the politicians were responsible towards citizens before them. The irresponsibility is clear after the home minister is missing amid the pandemic.

Nagesh Kariyappa told that the NSUI has filed a missing person complaint against the Home Minister as the current government failed to do so, and we are now waiting for the government to answer its people about where Amit Shah was.