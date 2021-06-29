Twitter Map Shows Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Outside India, MD Manish Maheshwari Booked

Recently an act by Twitter India led to an uproar when they showed Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir outside of India. It came to the notice of people on Monday which later led to an outburst of criticism by Netizens.

Twitter later removed the map, but an FIR was lodged against them at the Khurja Nagar police station on Monday evening after an official from the right-wing Bajrang Dal made a complaint.

Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district lodged an FIR against the Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and News Partnerships Head Amrita Tripathi for causing the uproar on social media. Even though the map has been removed, necessary action needs to be taken.

Bajrang Dal's western UP convenor Praveen Bhati said that the world map does not show Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir inside India. This cannot be a mistake. It is not a coincidence. This has hurt the feelings of many Indians.

Twitter India MD Maheshwari and News Partnerships Head Tripathi have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) (public misbehaviour). Also, Charges under Information Technology Act section 74 (publication for fraudulent purpose) have been included in the case, according to the FIR.

What is it about?

After showing Leh as part of China, Twitter once again messed things up by not including Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir as part of India. The map appeared on the career section of Twitter under their header 'Tweep Life’. Social media users were outraged by this and called for serious action to be taken against them as this is not the first time that the microblogging platform has done something like this.