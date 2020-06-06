HYDERABAD: United States President Donald Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd has been blocked by Twitter and Facebook over a copyright claim. Twitter has disabled the video posted by Trump's campaign saying that it is subjected to a copyright complaint.

According to reports, before the video got deleted, it was retweeted by 7,000 people including Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. Soon after that, Twitter removed the video, and soon the followers of Trump accused micro-blogging site's co-founder Jack Dorsey and gave a call to all the followers to make a separate YouTube video over the same.

Twitter has clearly stated that "this media has been deleted in response to a claim by the copyright owner". But the same video was still present in Donald Trump’s YouTube channel, which even includes a picture of George Floyd, whose brutal death has ignited violent protests in the US.

Clarifying over the same, Twitter officials said, “As per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints which will be sent to us by any copyright owner or their authorized representatives." But Twitter didn't disclose the name of the person who had made this complaint.

Sam Koolaq, the Burbank, California lawyer who had requested to take down the video refused to reveal the identity of his client. The lawyer said that takedown notices have been sent through an email to YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Even Facebook on Friday said that they have received a copyright complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act from a creator and had removed the post. YouTube has not responded over it.