Twitter Is All Praises For Padma Shri Winner Tulsi Gowda

Tulsi Gowda received Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday in Rashtrapati Bhavan. She is called as Encyclopedia of Forest. Tulsi Gowda belongs to Halakki Tribes and is from Honnali village in Karnataka. She received the Padma Shri award in the Rashtrapati Bhavan barefoot and was dressed in a traditional outfit. The video of the woman receiving the award went viral on all social media platforms. In the video, she could be seen walking barefoot in the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and also stopped to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before receiving the award.

Also Read: Know About Padma Shri Tulsi Gowda

Tulsi Gowda was born to a poor family. She lost her father at the age of two. From a very young age, she started working with her mother at a local nursery. She never received a basic education and was married at a very young age. She has immense knowledge of plant species and has planted thousands of trees. She worked as a temporary volunteer in the forest department and later she was offered a permanent job in the department. She got retired at the age of 70.

Twitter is all praises for this lady. Here are the tweets.

Hey @GretaThunberg , meet environmentalist from India, Tulsi Gowda who has planted more than 30k saplings in last 6 decades without making any noise (pollution).#TulsiGowda pic.twitter.com/3s9szAG0E3 — Pravinda Poonia Sahu 🇮🇳 (@pravisah) November 9, 2021

#TulsiGowda may have lived an eco friendly life and planted 30000 trees, but when it really mattered to Soros, she failed to catch a flight to Mumbai to save 2000 Aarey trees to stall eco friendly metro project, and that's what matters to the educated youth of the nation. — Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) November 10, 2021

Tulsi Gowda, true pride of mother India 🌿 In the last 6 decades, she has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation. Our Govt has recognized a true gem, congratulations #TulsiGowda, on your Padma Shri award! #PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/agsUILZE9m — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 9, 2021

In the world of propagandists, be a real change agent. In the world of #GretaThunbergs, be a #TulsiGowda! pic.twitter.com/Ieb9OyogQI — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 9, 2021

Don't expect that someone else will plant a tree for you, it's your earth , your environment , Do it yourself. Be a #TulsiGowda and not a @GretaThunberg @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/kbLn7MGJba — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) 🇮🇳 (@major_pawan) November 10, 2021

In the world of wannabe environmentalists like #GretaThunberg be a real environmentalist like #TulsiGowda pic.twitter.com/NJYbzXJdUk — Incognito (@Qrious_Furious) November 10, 2021