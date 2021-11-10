Twitter Is All Praises For Padma Shri Winner Tulsi Gowda

Nov 10, 2021, 12:59 IST
Tulsi Gowda received Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday in Rashtrapati Bhavan. She is called as Encyclopedia of Forest. Tulsi Gowda belongs to Halakki Tribes and is from Honnali village in Karnataka. She received the Padma Shri award in the Rashtrapati Bhavan barefoot and was dressed in a traditional outfit. The video of the woman receiving the award went viral on all social media platforms. In the video, she could be seen walking barefoot in the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and also stopped to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before receiving the award.

Tulsi Gowda was born to a poor family. She lost her father at the age of two. From a very young age, she started working with her mother at a local nursery. She never received a basic education and was married at a very young age. She has immense knowledge of plant species and has planted thousands of trees. She worked as a temporary volunteer in the forest department and later she was offered a permanent job in the department. She got retired at the age of 70.

