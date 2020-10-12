We never know what becomes a trend on Twitter and what becomes a topic of discussion on social media. Now, all the south Indians are coming together on social media to raise their voice against a British professor's tweet. Yes! What you heard is correct. Don't think that the British professor has spoken about some grave issue. He just answered a question posed by food delivery app.

To a question, "what's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much" asked by Zomato, Professor Edward Anderson tweeted as, "Idli are the most boring things in the world." That's it... The Idly War came into the picture. Most of the people took to their Twitter and tweeted about Idly. Celebs like Shashi Tharoor also gave his opinion on Idli. Here are a few tweets from Twitter.

Someone feed him some real idlis https://t.co/wt9PhZWWgU — Varun Krishnan (@varunkrish) October 8, 2020

Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be. https://t.co/M0rEfAU3V3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020

Not when you have idli with chicken or lamb curry 😁 https://t.co/tqvkByUDFL — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) October 8, 2020

No waaaay! 😱😱😱😱

Butter idlis are heavenly!!! Also same, if had with gunpowder Masala!

It all depends on the preparation of it! https://t.co/sENGUbfaRa — Devang Bhandari (@iamdevb) October 8, 2020

The taste does depend on the accompaniment. All are talking about Idli - Sambar. How about Idli - Nethu Vacha Meen Kuzhambu (Yesterday’s fish curry) or Idli - Mutton Peas Kurma (Sunday staple at my home)? I like Sambar but Fish curry is bae. https://t.co/tsoxXXiGNv — Sylvian Patrick (@Sylvianism) October 8, 2020

Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

As a south Indian, I agree. There is one big exception though: Sannas, which are idlis made with the usual batter and toddy. When eaten with a good Mangalorean chicken curry, it can transform your world. https://t.co/A1HWo98jZw — Shaunna Rodrigues (@Shaunnaroder) October 8, 2020

Finally, Edward took to his Twitter and posted a photo in which one could see him ordering a plate of idli. He tweeted as, "Having accidentally enraged the entirety of South India (and its omnipresent diaspora) on twitter, it was only right to order idlis for lunch. I'm very sorry to report that my unpopular - or "blasphemous", as some have said - opinion remains unchanged."

Here are some tweets from Twitter account of Edward.

If I took up everyone's offers to provide me with delicious idlis - from all corners of India & beyond - I wouldn't have to cook or buy food for a year! It's confirmation that Indian people's passion for food is matched by their generosity. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q4asSyfd0y — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 10, 2020

My dumb idli tweet has led to media coverage across India & beyond (BBC, CNN!), TV reports, a radio interview & lots of fun - and more heated - debate. Best of all may be this cartoon of @ShashiTharoor & me in today's Manorama, one of the world's biggest circulation newspapers! pic.twitter.com/3JWv38YGWm — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 10, 2020

Fantastic. My stupid idli comment has now been connected - ever so tenuously - to the US election. For the record: I love Indian food... and especially south Indian food! (Just not idlis). https://t.co/tLtzhlVFOF — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 9, 2020

Idli is a steamed rice cake that is generally eaten with a chutney or a sambar. It is one of the most comfort foods for Indians and is called as a gut friendly staple breakfast. This is a popular dish with South Indians. Food writer Vir Sanghvi calls it the best known South Indian dish in India and perhaps, the world.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris during her address to the Indian American community in August said that, “Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And of course, she always wanted to instill in us, a love of good idli.”