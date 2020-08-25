BALLIA: In a very shocking incident, a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was on Monday night shot dead. The incident took place in the Phephana area of the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. The journalist has been identified as Ratan Singh (45).

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said that "Ratan Singh (45), a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana. We are investigating the case."

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said four people, Dinesh Singh, Arvind Singh, Suneel Singh, and Moti Singh, have been arrested. According to the police, the journalist was involved in a property dispute with his neighbour Dinesh Singh. Police said that Ratan Singh was thrashed before he was shot dead.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar added that, "Ratan had a dispute regarding a property with his neighbour. On Monday evening, there was a fight between the two sides, and the neighbour shot at him."

Police said that FIRs were registered against both the parties in 2019 in connection with the property dispute. He further added that a case was registered against Ratan Singh, but his name was later cleared.

Talking about Monday's incident, Kumar asserted "Action under the National Security Act and Gangster Act will also be taken against the four accused."

Circle Officer, Phephana, Chandrakesh Singh said that, “We are still trying to probe why did victim went to pradhan’s residence. It is suspected that the victim was thrashed before being shot dead. Village pradhan’s husband Jhabhar Singh is untraceable."