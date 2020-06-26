CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday targeted the AIADMK government over the death of a father-son duo, Jayaraj and Bennix, after their alleged custodial torture and death in Tuticorin district. The incident has created a furore in the state and also sparked outrage nationwide.

DMK president M K Stalin also announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the two. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday met the family. She handed over the amount, letter from the DMK chief and also assured complete support to the family, as reported by a news agency.

P Jayaraj and his son Bennix were arrested for ''violating'' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop. They died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23. Their relatives alleged that they were severely thrashed by police personnel at Sathankulam police station. They further alleged that Bennix was sodomised.

The alleged brutal assault on the two men by police was "a result of the AIADMK government allowing them to take law into their own hands at a time when they have to ensure the safety of the public during the lockdown," he alleged in a statement here.

Following the incident, four policemen, including two sub-inspectors were suspended. The CM also announced a cash relief of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victims.

Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said all those responsible for the alleged ''barbarity'' should get tough punishment and his party would support all legal action for it.