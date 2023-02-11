Turkey Earthquake: Body of Missing Indian National Found Under Rubble

New Delhi: The mortal remains of a missing Indian national in Turkey, since the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the country, have been found by the rescue team on Saturday.

The body of a 36-year-old Indian national, a native of Uttarakhand, was found under the rubble of a hotel in Malatya. According to the Indian Embassy in Turkey, Kumar was working for a gas plant company Oxyplant India Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru and the company sent him to Turkey on January 25 for a gas plant installation work. He was staying at Hotel Avsar in the quake-hit Malatya. The embassy has condoled the death of Kumar.

“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip,” the Indian Embassy in Ankara wrote in a tweet.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family,” it added.

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs in its media briefing on Wednesday had said that at least ten Indian nationals are stuck in quake-hit Turkey but they are safe and added that one India citizen is missing and efforts were being made to trace him.

