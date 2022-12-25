Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan, Co-Star Arrested 

Sheezan Mohammed Khan, co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma, a television actor who on Saturday allegedly died by suicide on the set of a TV show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, police said today. He will be presented in court on Monday. Parth Zutshi, another co-actor, was called by the police on Sunday for questioning on the incident.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is being suspected that's what drove her to the edge.

Speaking to media outside the police station, Mr Zutshi, who claims he wasn't present on sets at the time of the incident, said, "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter."

Her autopsy was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday, police said, adding that there were no injury marks on her body. Initial probe suggested she died due to asphyxiation.

