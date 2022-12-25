Tunisha Sharma Death: Mumbai Police Say Tunisha, Sheezan Broke Up 15 Days Ago

Mumbai: A young television actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Saturday and her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested following a complaint filed by Tunisha’s mother with the Mumbai police.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan, the police said on Sunday. Sheezan was sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court in Mumbai. The police have also called Parth Zutshi, another co-actor, for questioning in the case.

Meanwhile, reacting to the speculations that the young actress was pregnant, the police have ruled out pregnancy speculations and said that the post-mortem reports of the deceased actress have specified she passed away due to suffocation after ‘hanging’. The police said Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Mohammed Khan were in a relationship and they broke up 15 days ago.

“Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference here.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ sets on Saturday. The TV actor Tunisha has also acted in a few Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3.

(With inputs from ANI)