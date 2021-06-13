JAMMU: The'Bhoomi Pooja' or the foundation stone for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) was laid here on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Union ministers G Kishen Reddy and Jitendra Singh, as well as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other legislators and local people.

The temple will be built on 62.06-acres of land at Majeen village near Jammu and will be managed by the TTD administration of Andhra Pradesh.The construction is expected to be completed in 18 months in two phases, costing Rs 33.22 crore

The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council, headed by Lt Governor Sinha, on April 1 had approved a proposal to allot land to the TTD for building the temple and its allied infrastructure on a lease basis for a period of 40 years.

Apart from the temple, amenities for pilgrims, a Veda Patashala, a spiritual and meditation centre, an office, residential quarters, a hospital, an educational institution, and a parking lot will be constructed there.

The temple will be an attraction for pilgrims and tourists in addition to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Bawe Wali Mata, Raghunath temple and Amarnath shrine and will contribute to the economic growth of the region. Locals also expressed hope that they would be provided jobs and ample opportunities in the construction activities of the temple.

