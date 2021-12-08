TIRUMALA: The world-famous diaries and calendars of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the year 2022 are now available and devotees from India and abroad can purchase them directly through the TTD website or on the e-commerce company –Amazon's site.

Through TTD website

The devotees could book directly on the TTD website tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in by clicking on the publications option and order any quantity of diaries /calendars through debit/credit cards and delivery by the India posts. They have to pay separately for packing and shipping charges.

NRI Devotees

TTD has organised delivery of diaries and calendars to even to the NRI devotees through India posts on payment of prescribed charges and TTD will inform specified date of delivery during online booking.

Through DD format

Devotees shall purchase diaries and calendars by post also on submitting a prescribed DD from any nationalised bank taken in the name of “Executive Officer, TTD, Tirupati “ with a covering letter to “ Special officer, Publications and sales wing, Press compound, KT Tirupati “ to same address.

Check out the prices below:

12-page calendar - Rs130

Big diary -Rs.150

Small diary -Rs120

Tabletop calendar -Rs 75

Srivari big calendar -Rs 20

Sri Padmavati big calendar-Rs15

Srivaru Ammavaru calendar -Rs15

Telugu Panchangam -Rs 30

The 2022 diaries and calendars are already available at all TTD publication stalls and TTD information centres at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Vijayawada, New Delhi, and Visakhapatnam. Besides, they are also available at prominent Kalyana mandapams and TTD linked temples across the country.

For further details on diaries/calendars, devotees can contact the Publications department on 0877-2264209 or the Special Officer on 9963955585.

