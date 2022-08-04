New Delhi: Claiming the BJP-ruled Central government is using pressure tactics and probe agencies to silence him and other opposition leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Do whatever you want,” Rahul Gandhi said a day after the Enforcement Directorate sealed the office of Young Indian, on the premises of the National Herald newspaper. He vowed to continue his work to protect the country.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "You are talking about National Herald, it's an intimidation attempt. They think they will be able to silence us with a little pressure...We won't be intimidated. We are not scared of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want..." pic.twitter.com/Ia54YCYXrC — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

On heavy police deployment outside the residences of the Gandhis and the party headquarters on Wednesday. “Truth can't be barricaded,” he said adding, “Will continue to work to protect the country, democracy, help maintain harmony; will do my work whatever they may do.”

It is pertinent to note that both Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper in June for nearly 50 hours over five days.

Also Read: Kakinada: CM YS Jagan Stops Cavalcade to Help a Woman with Ailing Son