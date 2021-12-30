The Truth About PM Modi's Rs 12 Crore Mercedes Maybach

NEW DELHI: With the Opposition and Social media users slamming the Central Government over the purchase of a luxury car for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade. Government sources have clarified that the new car was a replacement of the BMW used by the PM, as the German carmaker had stopped production of the vehicle.

The furor started when a Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard was added to the prime minister's cavalcade by the Special Protection Group.

As per rules, the SPG security detail has a six-year norm to replace vehicles used for the protectee and that Modi has not given any preference on which cars to use.

There were several media reports stating that the car cost was Rs 12 Crore. They clarified that the car costs about one-third of the price quoted in the media amid speculation on the price and other details of the Mercedes Maybach.

The PM had changed five cars in seven years.It was a Mahindra Scorpio in 2014, BMW 7 Series in 2015, Toyota Land Cruiser in 2017, Jaguar Range Rover Vogue in 2019, and Mercedes Maybach in 2021. Narendra Modi used a Mahindra Bolero when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In this context, they also stated that Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the past used Range Rovers which were actually procured for the then prime minister. The decisions relating to security detail purchases are based on the threat perception to the protectee. These decisions are taken independently by the SPG without taking the views of the protectee.

The widespread discussion on the security features of the protectee's car is not in the national interest as it puts in the public domain a lot of unnecessary detail. This only threatens the life of the protected, sources added. Officials asserted that Modi had not given any preference on which cars to use.

Security Features Of Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard

The car provides VR10-level protection. This is the highest level of security available in any protection car.

Laced with the 2010 Explosion Proof Vehicle rating, the car gives protection from bullets and even a bomb blast.

The car can also withstand an attack from an AK-47 rifle.

The car can also withstand a 15 kg TNT explosion from a distance of two meters.

The car window has a coating of polycarbonate from the inside.

The under-body has been designed in such a way that it provides protection to the person sitting inside even during an explosion.

A separate air supply can be provided in the cabin of the car.

Specifications Of The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard

The car has a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine which is capable of generating 516 bhp maximum power and 900 Nm peak torque.

The tow speed of the car is said to be 160 kmph.

The car has special run-flat tires so that the car would not need to stop even in case of damage or puncture.

